Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim and Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) have expressed their support and solidarity with His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama amidst recent attempts to defame and discredit him on social media.

The Dalai Lama, a strong advocate for human rights and peace, has been the target of malicious intent from some individuals seeking to discredit him. The BJP Sikkim and HSP have condemned these attempts and called on people to understand the culture before believing the propaganda.

In a statement, the BJP Sikkim said, "We strongly and unequivocally condemn the recent conspiracies to defame and discredit His Holiness in various social media platforms. We recognize the immense contributions that he has made towards creating a more compassionate and peaceful world, and we pledge to continue to work towards this goal together."

Meanwhile, the HSP expressed its unwavering support for the Dalai Lama. Bhaichung Bhutia, the president of HSP and a long-standing supporter of the Dalai Lama and the cause of Tibet, has also been an advocate for the Tibetan cause in various national and international forums.

The recent attempts to discredit the Dalai Lama have been met with widespread condemnation, with people across the world expressing their support for the spiritual leader.