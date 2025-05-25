Sikkim's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised the state police for their efforts in fighting substance abuse in Namchi district.

The party expressed its deep appreciation for the police’s hard work in stopping drug peddlers and breaking up drug syndicates.

The police have been active on many fronts. They have carried out strict enforcement actions, organized awareness programs, and stayed committed to making Namchi district a safer place free from drugs. Their continuous efforts to protect the people from the dangers of substance abuse have been widely recognized.

BJP Sikkim highlighted how these efforts have already made a positive difference in the community. The party also encouraged the police to keep up the good work and said this example will motivate others to join the fight against drugs.

BJP Sikkim saluted the police for their dedication and service towards the well-being of the people of Namchi and the whole state. The party hopes that these ongoing efforts will lead to a healthier and safer Sikkim in the future.