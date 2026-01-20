Sikkim BJP leader congratulates party's new national president Nitin Nabin, urges focus on state's border vulnerabilities

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chief Advisor to the BJP Sikkim unit, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, extended heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin on assuming the role of BJP National President. In a statement released today, Bhutia expressed strong confidence in Nabin's ability to steer the party through critical national challenges.



Bhutia highlighted Nabin's prior experience as BJP In-Charge for Sikkim, noting that it provided him with firsthand insight into the state's unique demographics, constitutional provisions, and border sensitivities. "Our interactions during that time gave him a deep understanding of Sikkim's ground realities," Bhutia said.



He emphasized Sikkim's pivotal strategic position along sensitive international borders, underscoring that demographic stability and protection of indigenous communities are national priorities. Bhutia stressed the need for unwavering adherence to the 1975 Terms of Merger, the Tripartite Agreement of May 8, 1973, and Article 371F of the Indian Constitution to ensure long-term stability.



"Weakening these safeguards could jeopardize border management, internal harmony, and India's interests in the eastern Himalayas," Bhutia warned. He called on Nabin to prioritize Sikkim's concerns, including demographic protection, border security, and preservation of its special constitutional status.