Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha executive Srijana Chettri emphasised the strength and capabilities of women in society during a gathering on the International Women's Day celebration at the City Office in Gangtok.

She also referred to Sikkim’s political landscape, noting that some parties had previously doubted women's ability to contest elections. "BJP has always believed in women's empowerment," she said.

"We are the women who give birth to men. We are never behind, and we must never step back. Women can do anything; they can be an example to the world," she asserted. She highlighted that in today's society, there are women who have even donated their organs to save their husbands' lives. She cited an example of a BJP party advisor whose wife saved his life by donating her organ.

She stated that women are not weak and should never back down, as they have the ability to achieve anything that men can and even more.

Chettri urged women to take pride in their abilities and achievements, mentioning that India’s President, Droupadi Murmu, is a woman and that Delhi has a woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. "Why must people think that women only belong in the kitchen? We must break free from such thinking," she said.

Referring to Sikkim’s political landscape, she noted that some parties had previously doubted women's ability to contest elections. However, she stressed that women have always played active roles in politics, including in the BJP. "BJP has always believed in women's empowerment," she said.

She also called on women to be fearless like Rani Lakshmibai and fight against injustice. "Women not only give birth but also have the strength and courage to fight against the wrongs in society. On this International Women's Day, we must pledge to stand against social evils," she added.

Highlighting the role of the BJP government in uplifting women, she urged everyone to ensure that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. She spoke about important schemes such as the district dialysis scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Garib Awas Yojana), and the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. She emphasized that many people, especially poor women, have benefited from these programs, receiving treatment for serious illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

She encouraged BJP workers to take these schemes to villages and spread awareness about the government's initiatives. "We must work hard to make sure that every woman, especially from poor backgrounds, benefits from these schemes," she said.