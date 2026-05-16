Sikkim: BJP leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia seeks accountability on Article 371F, reserved seats and state debt

BJP leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia issued a detailed public statement raising concerns over the handling of several long-pending constitutional, political and administrative issues in Sikkim during the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of the state’s merger with India.

In the statement titled “Golden Jubilee, Silent Questions: Sikkim Demands Accountability”, Bhutia described the year-long Statehood celebrations from 2025 to 2026 as a moment of pride and reflection for the people of the Himalayan state. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Sikkim on April 27 and 28, stating that the visit reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development and national integration.

At the same time, Bhutia alleged that several sensitive and unresolved matters concerning the state had not received adequate attention from the government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

“The real question is whether the State Government has done enough to strongly represent and consistently pursue the core concerns and aspirations of the people of Sikkim,” the statement said.

Bhutia clarified that there had been “no omission or failure” on the part of the Prime Minister and maintained that the Centre responds to issues that are formally and consistently raised by the state government. He added that ceremonial events could not substitute sustained policy negotiations on unresolved demands.

The BJP leader listed several pending matters that, according to him, required immediate attention from the state government. These included publication of a White Paper titled “Sikkim: Now and Then (1975–2026)”, implementation and protection of constitutional safeguards under Article 371F, restoration of Nepali of Sikkimese origin and Tsong Assembly seats, and a review of hydroelectric projects, including the 1200 MW Teesta Hydroelectric Project in North Sikkim.

Bhutia also demanded a comprehensive report on the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster, including details related to compensation, financial allocations and restoration measures undertaken by the government.

He further raised concerns over the alleged illegal acquisition of identity documents such as Certificates of Identification (COI), stating that the issue had implications for demographic balance, ethnic harmony and national security in the border state.

The statement additionally referred to demands for increasing Bhutia-Lepcha Assembly seats in the event of any expansion of the Assembly strength beyond 32 seats. Bhutia also called for protection of the rights of old settlers of Indian origin in Sikkim, in line with recommendations made by a Parliamentary Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Seeking clarification on the status of four resolutions adopted during an all-party meeting convened under the Joint Action Council (JAC)-Sikkim in February 2023, Bhutia said the issues included protection of the term “Sikkimese”, constitution of an expert committee on Article 371F, restoration of reserved seats and cancellation of the Residential Certificate provision.

On financial matters, Bhutia expressed concern over the state’s increasing debt burden. According to the statement, Sikkim’s debt had reportedly risen from around ₹3.84 crore in 1984-85 to nearly ₹26,605 crore by 2025. He said the trend raised concerns regarding fiscal sustainability and developmental priorities.

The statement also highlighted demographic and administrative changes in the state, including population growth and expansion in government employment over the years. Bhutia said these developments warranted transparent public discussion regarding their long-term impact on infrastructure, employment opportunities, constitutional safeguards and social harmony.

Among other pending issues, Bhutia mentioned the Inner Line Permit committee report, matters related to Residential Certificate holders purchasing immovable property, the Economic Revival Committee report, the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation issue, Scheduled Tribe status for left-out communities and revision of electoral rolls.

He stated that concerns regarding illegal entries, fake identities and irregular electoral inclusions should be treated seriously in view of Sikkim’s sensitive border location and constitutional protections under Article 371F.

“This Public Statement is issued not in a spirit of confrontation or political hostility, but in the larger interest of transparency, constitutional responsibility, democratic accountability, and the long-term protection of Sikkim’s unique historical and constitutional identity,” the statement said.

Calling upon the state government to take “immediate, concrete, transparent and time-bound measures”, Bhutia said the upcoming 51st Statehood Day on May 16, 2026 should serve as a reminder for the government to act with urgency and accountability.

“Sikkim deserves clarity. Sikkim deserves action. And above all, Sikkim deserves leadership that is accountable, responsible, and committed to the interests of its people,” he said.