A day after the submission of Sikkim's President, the Bharatiya Janta Party and members of the Joint Action Committee submitted and apprised Union Home Minister about the issue of the foreigners tag to Sikkimese Nepali and distortion of the definition of 'Sikkimese' as a result of the recent Supreme Court judgement, Ministry of Home Affairs have filed a review petition at Supreme.

Union Home Minister through his tweet shared "Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) files review petition in Supreme Court against some of the observations and directions in a recent judgement dated 13th January 2023 in two petitions of 2013 and 2021 filed by Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim and Ors in Supreme Court."

While reacting to the news Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa shared "it is a very happy moment for Sikkimese people as Sikkimese were in distress ever since the verdict was declared. And taking the issue we met Amit Shah ji and we realised he have already done his homework and he was aware of the issue today ministry filed the review petition for this prompt action we Sikkim BJP, Sikkimese People and all would like to thank him"

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs files review petition in Supreme Court on observations on 'Sikkimese Nepali'

While, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Advisor JAC shared "Thank you Sri Amit Shah ji for always standing with Sikkim and Sikkimese people."

Must tell during the meeting Home Minister Amit Shah said "People of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India. And the Constitutional provision for people of Sikkim shall be protected."

He advised that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance shall jointly bring the matter for review before the Supreme Court, on an immediate basis, and seek clarity on the term Sikkimese, in line with Constitutional provisions.

He appealed to the people of Sikkim to maintain peace and harmony in the state and advised political parties to refrain from attempting to take political mileage out of this sensitive issue.