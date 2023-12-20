With an eye on the 2024 polls, the state BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' has started a major outreach exercise by contacting women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government in various constituencies.

As part of efforts to connect with women, party members of Team BJP Mahila morcha today reached Zoom Salghari to spread awareness on various schemes initiated by BJP.

The team was composed of Srijana Thapa Chettri, General Secretary, Sikkim State Mahila Morcha, Tara Subba, Vice President, Sikkim State Mahila Morcha, Bobby Rai, State Secretary, Sikkim State Mahila Morcha, Aruna Mangar, Vice President, Sikkim State Mahila Morcha and Ranu Chettri, Member, Sikkim State Mahila Morcha.