In an effort to ensure the dissemination of crucial information regarding government schemes, the Sikkim BJP Mahila Morcha took to Rinchenpong constituency distributing a comprehensive handbook detailing various central government initiatives. Led by Srijana Thapa, the General Secretary of the Mahila Morcha, the initiative aimed to educate and empower residents with knowledge about schemes designed to uplift the marginalized sections of society.

"At the heart of our mission is the dissemination of vital information. Today, in Rinchenpong, we are ensuring that every individual receives a copy of the BJP Sikkim-published book, which outlines the implementation of central government schemes in our region," stated Srijana Thapa.

The handbook encapsulates a spectrum of schemes tailored for the welfare of the underprivileged. Thapa stated the organization's commitment to bridging the gap between government policies and the grassroots ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach every corner of the state.

"We consider it our responsibility to acquaint every citizen with the initiatives aimed at their betterment. Under the guidance and leadership of State President D R Thapa, we are steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the fruits of development reach the remotest areas," she said.

"Our outreach efforts have yielded encouraging responses from the community. The tangible impact of BJP-led schemes is evident with residents actively availing themselves of the benefits. Furthermore, we are actively engaged in educating individuals on the process of accessing these schemes through government channels," remarked Thapa.