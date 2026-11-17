The BJP Sikkim Mahila Morcha has lodged a police complaint against a Meghalaya resident over an allegedly vulgar and derogatory Facebook post targeting Gangtok and the identity of Sikkim.

Led by Mahila Morcha president Srijana Chettri, a delegation of office-bearers submitted a formal complaint to the Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station in Gangtok on Tuesday, seeking registration of an FIR and strict legal action against Arhunki Laloo.

According to the complaint, the objectionable post, reportedly linked to the Sikkim Riders Meet and North East Riders Meet 2026, contained sexually suggestive wordplay referring to Gangtok and Sikkim.

The Mahila Morcha termed the remarks disrespectful to the dignity, culture and identity of the people of Sikkim. It urged the police to investigate the matter, verify the authenticity of the post and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

The organisation said Sikkim has always welcomed visitors with warmth and hospitality, but stressed that such hospitality should not be mistaken for weakness. It added that the dignity and self-respect of the state and its people must be respected.