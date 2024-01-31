Leaders of the Sikkim Mahila Morcha today met with BJP leader and Meghalaya minister Alexander Laloo Hek in Shillong.

The team of the Sikkim BJP Mahila Morcha led by vice-president Tara Subba and general secretary Srijana Thapa called upon the Meghalaya animal husbandry minister at his office in Shillong.

A meeting was held at the office which was also attended by National member of BJP Mahila Morcha, Meghalaya, Sumitra G Laloo.

It was stated that during the meeting, strategies were discussed to strengthen the party's future in the state of Meghalaya ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Noteworthy is that politicking has begun among the BJP leaders in different states of the Northeast as the Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away. Party leaders are visiting cadres in different states in order to chalk out a strategy which can help the saffron party score good results from the states of the region.