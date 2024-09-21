Sikkim BJP - Mahila Morcha, on September 21 met Governor Om Prakash Mathur to discuss concerns regarding women's safety and security in the state.

A letter by Srijana Chettri, the General Secretary of BJP's Mahila Morcha, highlighted alarming trends in cases of women trafficking and crimes against women, urging immediate action.

Chettri pointed that deceptive practices have led to numerous women being trafficked under false promises of employment, resulting in many unresolved cases where people have been missing. The situation is compounded by an increase in violent crimes, including rape and domestic abuse, some involving victims with familial ties to their assailants.

To combat these issues, the BJP has called for the implementation of comprehensive awareness programmes aimed at educating women about their rights and available legal protections.

The initiative emphasises the importance of community engagement, urging local leaders and organisations to actively participate in creating a safer environment for women.