Sikkim: BJP Mahila Morcha meets Governor, raises concerns about women's safety, security
The Sikkim BJP Mahila Morcha has raised serious concerns over the increasing incidents of women trafficking and crimes against women in the state. A meeting with Governor Om Prakash Mathur highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive awareness programmes and community engagement.
Sikkim BJP - Mahila Morcha, on September 21 met Governor Om Prakash Mathur to discuss concerns regarding women's safety and security in the state.
A letter by Srijana Chettri, the General Secretary of BJP's Mahila Morcha, highlighted alarming trends in cases of women trafficking and crimes against women, urging immediate action.
Chettri pointed that deceptive practices have led to numerous women being trafficked under false promises of employment, resulting in many unresolved cases where people have been missing. The situation is compounded by an increase in violent crimes, including rape and domestic abuse, some involving victims with familial ties to their assailants.
To combat these issues, the BJP has called for the implementation of comprehensive awareness programmes aimed at educating women about their rights and available legal protections.
The initiative emphasises the importance of community engagement, urging local leaders and organisations to actively participate in creating a safer environment for women.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today