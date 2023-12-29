Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sikkim's Mahila Morcha, led by General Secretary Srijana Thapa Chettri paid a visit to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre in Namchi Singithing constituency. The purpose of the visit was to address pressing concerns on the challenges faced by the center affecting its ability to provide essential services.

The delegation, comprising Vice President Tara Subba, Vice President Aruna Mangar, S.C Morcha Incharge Devi Maya Baraily, Secretary Bobby Rai, Member Ranu Chettri and others were disheartened to discover critical issues that demand immediate attention.

One of the problems highlighted during the visit was the absence of nutritious food at the ICDS centre for the past one and a half years. The delegation stated the urgency for government intervention to ensure the provision of essential sustenance. The center also lacked a reliable water supply and the rent has remained unpaid.

The Mahila Morcha delegation urged the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission to address the water crisis and demanded the allocation of funds for the center's sustenance. Additionally, they raised concerns about the non-provision of eggs, a vital nutritional component and questioned the delay in receiving funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, a maternity benefit program.

Expressing their appreciation for Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's acknowledgment of the Ujjwala scheme, the Mahila Morcha members stressed the importance of documenting and disseminating information about various central schemes. They stated the need for collaboration between the state government and concerned departments to ensure the effective implementation of these programs.

The delegation announced its commitment to conduct surveys on centrally sponsored schemes including the health benefits under the central government scheme providing Rs 5 lakhs and pledged to address issues impeding their execution. They conveyed their intention to visit multiple departments and assess the progress of ongoing initiatives urging the government to address challenges hindering their successful implementation.

The Mahila Morcha also acknowledged recent legislation by the central government addressing domestic violence against women and crimes like rape, pledging to actively participate in the survey and implementation of these crucial initiatives.