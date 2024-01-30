To promote awareness and ensure the effective implementation of central government schemes, leaders from the Sikkim Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha convened a press conference in Meghalaya on January 30. The delegation, consisting of Sikkim's Mahila Morcha General Secretary Srijana Thapa, Vice President Tara Shubba and Nagaland Mahila Morcha Treasurer Asenla Jamir addressed the media to share their experiences and mission.

During the press conference, Srijana Thapa highlighted BJP Mahila Morcha's commitment to understanding and promoting various schemes launched by the BJP government particularly those aimed at uplifting the underprivileged. Having traversed village to village, the leaders interacted with new voters delving into the intricacies of healthcare facilities and educational institutions. They examined the administration of medicines in hospitals and probed into the efficacy of central government initiatives including scholarships for students.

Two representatives from Sikkim dispatched to Meghalaya shared insights gained from their visits to different districts. Their focus included assessing the implementation of central government schemes in the northeastern states, evaluating the impact on self-help groups (SHGs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Reports on the ground realities, rather than mere diary entries have been consistently submitted to the central government.

Srijana Thapa spoke about the significance of various central schemes, such as Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme and the vital role played by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. The message was clear - citizens in Sikkim, as well as other states, should avail themselves of the benefits by simply presenting their voter cards, Aadhar cards and ration cards.

Srijana Thapa, speaking on behalf of the delegation, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to create awareness about these transformative schemes, stating, "We are not merely visiting villages; we are learning and ensuring that every citizen is informed about the central government's initiatives."