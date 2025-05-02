BJP Sikkim's Mahila Morcha conducted a significant outreach program at Jorethang Bazar on May 1, combining International Labour Day celebrations with practical assistance for local workers. The event formed part of the party's ongoing "Sewa aur Sampark Abhiyan".

The second day of their door-to-door initiative saw volunteers actively enrolling eligible residents in critical welfare programs, including Ayushman Bharat, which provides Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage per family; E-Shram Card for social security benefits targeting unorganised sector workers; and Ujjwala Yojana, offering free LPG connections to below-poverty-line families.

State BJP President DR Thapa praised the Mahila Morcha team for their dedicated efforts. Local workers appreciated the hands-on assistance with enrollment procedures, which many found difficult to navigate independently.

Several party leaders, including Srijana Chettri, Tara Subba, Passang Gyali Sherpa, Niren Bhandari, and Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, attended the event.

The organisation emphasised its commitment to the principle of Antyodaya—prioritising those at society's margins—as central to its vision for Sikkim's development.