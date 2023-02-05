The Sikkim BJP along with its 12 legislators and functionaries will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi over foreigner's tag row, said state party president Dr Thapa on February 4.

As per Thapa, the delegation will submit a memorandum to Shah seeking an immediate solution to the repeated affronts being made in the Sikkimese and Sikkimese Nepali communities.

The decision was taken on February 4 after BJP held its State-level coordination meeting at its Singtam head office to deliberate over the foreigner tag on Sikkimese Nepali Community and questions raised on 'Sikkimese' status in the recent Supreme Court (SC) judgment.

The meeting was attended by the vice-president SB Karki, MLAs NK Subba, Dr Thapa, ST Venchungpa and YT Lepcha, and other senior office-bearers.

In the meeting, Thapa demanded an urgent Assembly session so an appropriate resolution can be adopted to remove the stain on the Sikkimese Nepali Community and dilute of Sikkimese definition.

Meanwhile, the two-day 'Sikkim Bandh' called by the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on February 4 evoked mixed responses in the Himalayan state.

The SDF had called the bandh to protest against the apex court mentioning the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

Shops and business establishments were partially open.

Effigy of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was burnt by SDF workers who also raised slogans against the Tamang government "blaming him" for the prevailing political situation in which the Sikkimese Nepali community was battling to prove its identity.

Also read: Sikkim Bandh called by Sikkim Democratic Front evokes mixed response