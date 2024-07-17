A delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim met Union Minister of Railway and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnav on July 17, to discuss the worsening connectivity crisis in Sikkim amid the ongoing road blockade on NH 10 for the past month.

They also highlighted the issue of the airport which has been non-functional.

Tje delegation led by State BJP President DR Thapa, accompanied by former MLA NK Subba and Treasurer Kailash Agarwal, congratulated Vaishnav on his new role and discussed various pressing issues related to Railway and I&B Ministry related to Sikkim.

Railway Issues

DR Thapa highlighted the worsening connectivity crisis in Sikkim due to the ongoing road blockade on NH 10 since last one month and non-functional airport.

He requested the minister to expedite the construction of the Sevok-Rangpo railway line to connect Sikkim with the rest of the country, ensuring a reliable transportation system on which the minister has agreed to speed up the project to complete within the timeframe.

Thapa also raised the demand of extension of the railway line up to Gangtok, on which the minister informed about the review meeting to be arranged within the week.

Most importantly, Thapa on increasing crisis of employment in the state and the limited avenues for employment within the state. He requested the Minister to preferentially accommodate locals in all upcoming avenues within the Railways, wherever possible to ease the burden on Sikkimese youth.

Additionally, Thapa requested the minister for an increase in the Emergency Quota in railway tickets for medical and emergency travel from Sikkim as the people of Sikkim are facing major problems due to limited quota provided by the railway. Upon hearing the issue patiently, Shri Vaishnav has agreed to increase the emergency quota for Sikkim.

Information and Broadcasting Issues

Thapa raised the demand for the establishment of a Kendriya Soochana Bhavan in Gangtok, a central hub for agencies like PIB, CBC, RNI and other central agencies. He also requested re-establishing the Office of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Gangtok, which is currently relocated in Siliguri. He also requested activating the Doordarshan News Section in Nepali at Doordarshan Kendra, Gangtok to ensure the outreach of information to the people of Sikkim in their preferred languages.

Vaishnav has taken the matter positively and assured to consider the same.

The BJP delegation expressed gratitude towards Ashwini Vaishnav for his proactiveness on the issues raised by the party.