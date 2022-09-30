BJP MLA NK Subba has alleged that Sikkim's Political Secretary to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, Jacob Khaling of promoting Christianity in the state by misusing the political post.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the BJP leader wrote, "I write this communication about SIM Jacob Khaling Rai, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Narendra Kumar Subba, MLA Sikkim met me and handed over a compilation of news of public appearances of Jacob Khaling Rai all for the promotion of Christianity and Christian Institutions in Sikkim. It is apparent from the compilation that Shri Rai is using his position to spread Christianity and conversion to Christianity in Sikkim."

"I believe that the assignment of the Political Secretary of a Chief Minister and the responsibility of a Pastor engaged in promoting Christianity are two different things. They should not be allowed to be mixed," the letter added.

On the other hand, reacting to the allegation made by NK Subba, Jacob Khaling said, "Today I am shocked and pained to learn about the wild, unfounded and dubious allegations levelled against me by a Former Minister and present Dentam MLA NK Subba about my faith. It isn’t my mistake that I was born a Christian, but I surely understand it is a blessing. However, I carry no animosity towards any other religion and hold all faith equally and my life stands witness to it".

Khaling further stated that after his appointment as the Political Secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) he had the opportunity to work for the People of Sikkim and never differentiated anyone in terms of religion.

"I have attended every religious function be it of any faith, with utmost respect and sincerity. Photographs of different religious functions attended by me on my Facebook page stand testimony to it. As a matter of fact, I challenge NK Subba to file a case against me if there is any instance where I have used my political position to work against any other religion or promote any particular religion. The rise of Christianity not just in Sikkim but also in the neighbouring hill districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling has been there even before my birth. Now is it not unwise to hold me responsible for it," he added.

"But I am surprised and pained to see an elected public representative from Sikkim hold such animosity against a particular religion. Communal animosity is unheard of here in Sikkim. Respected Lamas, Pandits and Pastors aren’t just next-door neighbours but sometimes belong to the same family. In such a well-knit society, a person like NK Subba shouldn’t be taken lightly. He truly can be a threat to our communal harmony," the Political Secretary to the chief minister said.

It is to be mentioned here that on September 29, it was declared that Sikkim to host the third edition of the Global Nepali Speaking Christian Leaders' Conference 2022 from November 1st to 3rd 2022 in its capital city, Gangtok.

The three-day conference is being organized by the Global Nepali Speaking Christian Fellowship [GNSCF] with the support of Churches of Sikkim on the theme ‘Let’s Build and be the Restorer- Isaiah 58:12’.

The conference is likely to be attended by around 1000 delegates from more than 20 countries.