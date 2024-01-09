Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Dorjee Tshering Lepcha representing the Gnathang Machong constituency on January 9 filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Sikkim on the final day of the filing period.

The event marked a momentous occasion for the state, as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was present during the nomination filing, a first in the history of Sikkim.

Expressing his sentiments on the unprecedented occurrence, DT Lepcha stated, "When the state Chief Minister comes and is present while filing the nomination for Rajya Sabha MP, it is history in the making. It is the first time that such an event is happening in Sikkim."

Addressing queries about the alliance between BJP and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the upcoming state assembly elections, Lepcha remained tight-lipped, stating, "I cannot say anything openly. It is a matter for the high command. Talks will be held between the BJP high command in Delhi and SKM Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. I don't want to say anything on this."



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Expressing gratitude to the SKM party, Lepcha pledged full support for the initiatives and projects undertaken by the SKM government. "Whatever work and projects that the SKM party and government have taken into their hands, we will support them with full-fledged support. After I become an MP, I will raise the issues of Sikkim, including developmental concerns," he said.

The nomination of DT Lepcha was proposed by fellow BJP legislators, including DR Thapa, YT Lepcha, NK Subba, and Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and election officials.

As the filing of nominations continues until 3 pm on this day, the scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for January 10, 2024. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is set for January 12, 2024.