Sikkim BJP opposes proposed Pakyong-Barapathing highway route, seeks realignment

The BJP's Sikkim unit has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to conduct an immediate technical review and realign the proposed Pakyong-Barapathing National Highway along the existing Public Works Department (PWD) road corridor, citing concerns over public safety, environmental damage and water security.

In a letter to NHIDCL's regional office in Gangtok, the party forwarded citizen memorandums that had earlier been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, seeking reconsideration of the proposed alignment.

According to the BJP, the planned route deviates significantly from the existing PWD road and passes through forested areas and geologically fragile slopes instead of following the current road network.

The party raised four key concerns. It claimed the proposed alignment traverses landslide-prone terrain, posing risks to settlements located downhill. It also alleged that ongoing construction activity in areas such as Thek and Barapathing has already contributed to slope instability, while the existing PWD road has remained comparatively stable over the years.

The BJP further said the proposed alignment could affect natural mountain springs that serve as the primary source of drinking water for residents of Pakyong town and nearby villages. It also warned that constructing a new road through forest areas could lead to environmental degradation and debris dumping that may impact agricultural land in the lower valleys.

The party argued that the highway should follow the existing PWD corridor to improve connectivity for populated areas rather than bypassing towns and villages through sparsely inhabited forest land.

"The BJP stands firm as the unshakeable voice of the people of Sikkim. While we wholeheartedly champion the vision of advanced national infrastructure, development must be a harbinger of prosperity, not a source of fear or displacement for our families. We will never support, nor act against, the core interests and safety of our citizens. NHIDCL must immediately halt its current trajectory and respect the collective, logical will of Pakyong's residents by expanding the pre-existing PWD corridor," the party said.

The BJP also stated that it has taken up the matter with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and would continue to pursue the issue until concerns over public safety and environmental sustainability are addressed.