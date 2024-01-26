The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Sikkim on January 26 conducted a pivotal organizational meeting at Tathangchen under the Syari Constituency.

The event was attended by State BJP President DR Thapa and Chief Advisor Tseten Tashi Bhutia saw the active participation of party executives.

The agenda of the meeting revolved around a comprehensive discussion on the party's organizational strength, its current status and growth trajectory in Sikkim and the formulation of a robust roadmap complete with effective strategies in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

A key focus of the deliberations was on the need to strengthen the party at the grass-root level. Participants engaged in discussions specifically centered on the Syari constituency, exploring innovative ways to amplify the party's growth and enhance outreach bringing its principles closer to the common man.

Addressing the gathering, State President Shri DR Thapa spoke about the paramount importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the continued growth of the organization. He urged party members to unite, emphasizing that only through a concerted effort could the organization thrive and achieve its ambitious goals. The State President acknowledged the significance of each individual's contribution, no matter how small in propelling the organization forward.