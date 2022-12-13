Sikkim BJP President DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as the state president of the saffron party on December 13.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the BJP president wrote, "I have tendered my resignation from the post of @BJP4Sikkim State President. My sincere gratitude towards party high command, co-workers, friends and well-wishers for their guidance, advice and cooperation throughout the tenure."

I have tendered my

resignation from the post of @BJP4Sikkim State President.

My sincere gratitude towards party high command, co-workers, friends and well wishers for their guidance, advice and cooperation throughout the tenure. 🙏🙏@JPNadda @blsanthosh @DilipJaiswalBJP pic.twitter.com/JcgWKfiLXd — DB Chauhan (@debe_chauhan) December 13, 2022

In his letter to the BJP National President JP Nadda, DB Chauhan wrote, "I, Dal Bahadur Chauhan, Sikkim State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, tender my resignation from this post from today i.e 13th December 2022.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude towards my party's high command, my state unit co-workers, friends and well-wishers for their guidance, advice and cooperation throughout the tenure, which helped me to carry on my responsibilities as the State President for the last seven years."

Notably, in 2021, DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as an advisor to Sikkim Forest and Wildlife Department which came just after a year of his appointment as an advisor on September 1, 2020.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 10 alleged corruption in installing crash barriers along Jawahar Lal Nehru Road as funds for the same were withdrawn but the barriers were not installed.

As per I K Rasaily of BJP who is also a panchayat president for 51 Kyangosla Panchayat Unit, the party also wrote a letter to the department concerned but no satisfactory reply was received.

''We have also written a letter to the concerned department seeking information regarding non-execution of BADP-sanctioned work on site but they failed,'' he added.

He further said that during the year 2019-20 the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim has conveyed the approval of "Crash Barrier along JN Road from 3rd Mile to 17th Mile, East Sikkim" amounting to the tune of Rs 50 lakh under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) projects.