Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa apprised Sikkim's remarkable growth of BJP in the state to BJP National President JP Nadda. Two presidents today sat down for a comprehensive discussion and National BJP President Nadda was happy to know about BJP's remarkable growth in Sikkim, right down to the grassroot level(Booth level) it was informed through press release issued by BJP party media cell.

The agenda spanned a myriad of topics, from shaping the party's vision for the 2024 General Elections to addressing organizational challenges and the hurdles faced by the party in its tireless efforts to fortify its roots reads communique.

The meeting marked a significant exchange of ideas and strategies, focusing on pivotal matters that concern the Bharatiya Janata Party's future. DR Thapa extended warm congratulations from Sikkim's people, lauding PM Narendra Modi and the National President for their pivotal roles in the passing the Women Reservation Bill ensuring 33% reservation for women and the successful orchestration of the G20 Summit.

Communique also reads, in a promising turn of events, Nadda accepted an invitation from the State President to visit Sikkim soon. The National President lent a patient ear to the State President's concerns and pledged unwavering support and cooperation from the Central Leadership to strengthen the party's roots in the state.

Sikkim, take inspiration from this meeting of great minds! Let us join hands, overcome obstacles, and work relentlessly to strengthen our party and our state. With unity, dedication, and the support of our national leaders, we can shape a brighter future for Sikkim.