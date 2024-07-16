Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, DR Thapa and former MLA NK Subba met Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in New Delhi, on July 16 to discuss organisational and political matters pertinent to Sikkim.

On meeting Rijiju, the leaders congratulated him on his new role, acknowledging his continued dedication and leadership.

The meeting witnessed a fruitful discussion which spanned numerous organisational and political matters related to Sikkim.

Furthermore, they also engaged in a productive exchange of ideas, exploring ways to strengthen the party's presence in Sikkim and address the state’s important concerns.