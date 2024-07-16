Sikkim BJP president, former MLA meet Rijiju, discuss political issues in state
Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa and former MLA NK Subba met Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to discuss political and organisational issues. The meeting aimed at strengthening the party's presence in Sikkim.
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Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, DR Thapa and former MLA NK Subba met Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in New Delhi, on July 16 to discuss organisational and political matters pertinent to Sikkim.
On meeting Rijiju, the leaders congratulated him on his new role, acknowledging his continued dedication and leadership.
The meeting witnessed a fruitful discussion which spanned numerous organisational and political matters related to Sikkim.
Furthermore, they also engaged in a productive exchange of ideas, exploring ways to strengthen the party's presence in Sikkim and address the state’s important concerns.
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