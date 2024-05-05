Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa on May 5 called on National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh at the BJP Head Office, in New Delhi.

A meeting was held wherein the leaders discussed and assessed the recently held Lok Sabha general elections as well as the future political scenarios in Sikkim.

The BJP state president also extended gratitude to the central leadership for their significant guidance and assistance during the campaign for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

In the general elections held in Sikkim on April 19, the state registered an impressive voter turnout of 80 per cent, with 80.03 percent registered for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

With 4.64 lakh voters, the state witnessed enthusiastic participation in the first phase of the polls, during which citizens cast their votes across 32 Assembly segments and for the solitary parliamentary position.