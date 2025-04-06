Marking its 46th Foundation Day and the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s merger with India, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sikkim unit has adopted a series of key resolutions aimed at reinforcing the state’s constitutional safeguards and addressing pressing socio-economic challenges.

At the forefront, the BJP reaffirmed its commitment to Article 371(F) of the Indian Constitution, which provides Sikkim with special protections to preserve its distinct cultural and political identity. The party emphasised the need to not only uphold but also strengthen this provision amid evolving national and regional dynamics.

A major focus of the resolutions was the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for twelve left-out communities in Sikkim. The BJP argued that based on historical context and constitutional backing through Article 371(F), these communities deserve inclusion to ensure equal representation and access to welfare schemes.

The party also reiterated its long-standing support for the reservation of seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the Limboo and Tamang tribes. Although the communities were granted ST status in 2003, the political reservation promised to them remains pending. The BJP called for swift action to fulfill this constitutional obligation.

On the economic front, the BJP highlighted the urgent need to revive the state’s tourism sector, which has suffered significant setbacks in recent years. Recognizing tourism as a pillar of Sikkim’s economy, the party stressed sustainable development and employment generation as key recovery strategies.

Addressing social challenges, the party expressed concern over rising suicide rates, substance abuse, declining birth rate, demographic shifts, unemployment, and gender-based violence. It urged for coordinated government and civil society efforts to confront these growing issues.