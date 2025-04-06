Alleging serious misappropriation of disaster relief funds, BJP Sikkim spokesperson Passang Sherpa claimed that central aid intended for infrastructure restoration after the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) is being siphoned off by corrupt individuals rather than reaching the affected communities.

The remarks were made during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 46th Foundation Day event in Sikkim on April 6, which saw participation from state president Dr Dilli Ram Thapa, senior party leaders, and over 50 new members joining the party.

Sherpa said the central government had sanctioned Rs 555 crore for rebuilding essential infrastructure, including 22 bridges destroyed in North Sikkim. However, he warned that the funds are not being utilised effectively. “If North Sikkim remains cut off, the state’s tourism industry will come to a halt,” he said, emphasising the urgency of restoring access to the region.

He added that BJP Sikkim will monitor the flow of central schemes and ensure transparency in all budgetary transactions. “We will ensure every rupee is accounted for and spent on public welfare,” Sherpa stated.

Highlighting broader concerns over fiscal management, Sherpa pointed to Sikkim’s annual budget of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, which includes Rs 5,519 crore from tax devolution and Rs. 2,600 crore in central grants. He accused the state government of mismanaging these funds, delaying contractor payments, and awarding projects to a limited circle of beneficiaries.

Sherpa also criticised the imposition of what he described as excessive taxation, arguing that rural areas and urban businesses alike are now struggling due to a lack of revenue circulation.

On community representation, he reiterated the BJP’s stance in support of the Nepali-speaking population, referencing the 1979 “Black Bill” that eliminated majority seat reservations for the community. He said the party remains committed to correcting historical injustices and ensuring fair political representation.

Addressing concerns about financial accountability, Sherpa called on the State Bank of Sikkim to take action against loan defaulters and to release complete and accurate information in response to RTI queries. He also raised objections to the proposed auction of a Rs 32-crore hotel in Namchi, arguing that such assets should not be allowed to fall into the hands of non-Sikkimese buyers.