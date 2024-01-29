BJP Sikkim held a significant gathering at its City office in Gangtok today to review the organizational composition at various levels under Gangtok District.

The meeting was attended by State President, DR Thapa, along with Vice Presidents, District Presidents, Party Executives and Karyakartas.

During the meeting, the party welcomed dozens of new members from Pakyong District under the guidance of the District President Prem Chettri and his team. The new joining of around 25 families into the party has been further expanding the foundation of the organisation.

Addressing the gathering, State President Mr Thapa emphasized the vital role of collective efforts by party members in driving the growth of our organization. He also highlighted the significance of the ongoing programme of Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, which aims to garner more support in view of upcoming general elections.

He said this campaign will play a crucial role in uniting our communities and spreading our party's vision to every corner of Sikkim.