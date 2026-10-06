Sikkim BJP seeks probe into alleged financial irregularities in Pakyong PHC repair work

A BJP delegation in Sikkim has approached the state Vigilance Department seeking action over alleged financial irregularities in the repair of a doctor’s quarter at Machong Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pakyong district.

The delegation, comprising BJP state spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat member Megraj Sharma of the 14-Linkey Machong Territorial Constituency and Mangan district president Nim Pintso Bhutia, visited the Vigilance Department on Tuesday to follow up on the complaint.

The BJP said the alleged irregularities came to light after an RTI application was filed at the Zilla Panchayat Office in Pakyong on August 5, 2025. According to the party, the RTI responses and proceedings during several appellate hearings raised questions over the execution of the work.

The party claimed that a physical verification of the site, conducted with reference to the sanctioned estimate and Measurement Book, found that no repair work had been carried out at the doctor’s quarter. It further alleged that completion reports were nevertheless submitted and the entire bill amount was subsequently drawn from the Treasury.

The BJP said it initially approached Pakyong Police Station over the matter but was advised to take the complaint to the anti-corruption authorities. A complaint seeking registration of an FIR or Regular Case and a detailed investigation was subsequently submitted to the Vigilance Department on July 4, 2026.

According to the delegation, Vigilance officials have informed them that a formal investigation has been initiated and is currently underway.

Bhutia said the party has faith in the Vigilance Department and urged the Home Minister to ensure that the investigation is expedited.

He said the probe should establish the facts surrounding the alleged irregularities and stressed that the government must uphold its stated zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.