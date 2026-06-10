Sikkim BJP seeks urgent action on LPG Shortage, meets STCS officials

A high-level delegation of BJP Sikkim on Wednesday, June 10, visited the State Trading Corporation of Sikkim (STCS) office in Gangtok to raise concerns over the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders across the state and seek immediate measures to address the crisis.

The delegation, acting under the direction of BJP Sikkim State President D.R. Thapa, was led by State Spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, State Secretary Sangay Pulger, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President Lalit Pokhrel.

During a meeting with the Managing Director of STCS, the BJP leaders highlighted the difficulties being faced by consumers due to the prolonged supply shortage. The delegation pointed to reports of long queues at distribution centres, with many residents reportedly waiting for extended periods to replace cylinders, while some returned without receiving supplies.

The party also raised concerns regarding KYC verification issues and DAC number-related discrepancies, which it said were preventing several consumers from accessing LPG services. According to the delegation, these administrative challenges have added to the hardships faced by the public.

The BJP further noted that students and daily-wage earners have been among the most affected groups, with the shortage impacting household activities, educational pursuits, and livelihoods.

Responding to the concerns, the STCS Managing Director acknowledged the supply challenges and attributed the shortage to disruptions in the broader supply chain. According to STCS, LPG availability in Sikkim has been affected by reduced supplies from regional bottling plants, compounded by global logistical pressures linked to ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

The corporation informed the delegation that efforts are underway to streamline logistics and restore normal supply levels at the earliest. In the meantime, STCS urged consumers to use available LPG resources judiciously until regular supplies resume.

While taking note of the explanation provided by STCS, BJP Sikkim maintained that stronger intervention is required to safeguard public welfare. The party announced that it would formally take up the matter with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, seeking expedited and prioritised LPG allocations for the state.

BJP Sikkim stated that it remains committed to addressing public concerns and ensuring that essential commodities remain accessible to citizens across the state.