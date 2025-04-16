The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim, has voiced concern over the recurring disruption in water supply at the STNM Hospital in Sochakgang, terming it a serious failure in basic public service delivery.

In a press statement , BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa condemned the ongoing irregular water supply at the state’s premier government hospital and said that the issue has become a weekly ordeal for patients and their families.

“A hospital requires 24/7 water access for hygiene, care, and patient dignity. The current state of affairs is unacceptable,” Thapa said, questioning whether the problem stems from departmental negligence or poor-quality work by the contractor involved in the water infrastructure.

Thapa also expressed dismay that such failures persist even as the state celebrates 50 years of its integration with the Indian Union, highlighting the contrast between celebratory events and administrative lapses in critical sectors like healthcare.