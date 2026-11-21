BJP Sikkim ST Morcha president Karma Sonam Bhutia met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in New Delhi on November 21 and submitted a representation seeking the Centre’s intervention on three long-pending demands concerning the state’s Scheduled Tribe communities.

The demands include the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, reservation of seats for the Limboo-Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and inclusion of 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribe list.

During the meeting, Bhutia highlighted the significance of the demands in protecting tribal identity, constitutional rights and the aspirations of the state’s indigenous communities.

Union Minister Jual Oram reportedly responded positively and assured that the matters would be taken forward for favourable consideration.

The ST Morcha thanked the minister for his consideration and said it would continue pursuing the demands to ensure that the constitutional rights and aspirations of Sikkim’s tribal communities receive due attention.