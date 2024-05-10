Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, D R Thapa condemned Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks on India’s diversity.

Thapa said that the comment spreads harmful stereotypes, adding that the remark clearly specifies a lack of understanding of our diversity.

He said, “His comment spreads harmful stereotypes and shows a lack of understanding of our diversity. We won't tolerate anyone insulting our people over their skin colour to demotivate us and discriminate against us anymore.”

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of the Northeastern region, the state BJP president said, “We have been motivated by our PM Narendra Modi's vision for the comprehensive development of the North East, envisioning it as the ‘Ashta Lakshmi,’ with the aspirations of making a Viksit North East in alignment with the Viksit Bharat Vision, with respect, honor, and commitment.”

Further taking a jibe at Sam Pitroda, the ex-Indian overseas chief who resigned on May 8, he added, “It's time for Mr Pitroda to learn that diversity is our strength, not a punchline. We should celebrate everyone's differences and treat each other with respect, instead of judging based on looks.”