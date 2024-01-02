To fortify its presence in Sikkim, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a Mandal Level coordination meeting at the residence of Pradeep Chettri, the BJP Upper Burtuk Mandal President in Burtuk on January 2 . The meeting was attended by BJP State President & Area MLA DR Thapa, mandal executives and booth karyakartas.

The event commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the party flag at the Mandal President's residence. During the meeting, various organizational matters and activities were discussed and reviewed to enhance the party's standing in the constituency. The BJP welcomed a surge in its family with the addition of several new members, who were warmly greeted by the dignitaries present.

In his address to the gathering, State President DR Thapa spoke about the pressing issues faced by the state and called upon the Karyakartas to earnestly contribute towards finding solutions. He expressed concern over regional leaders engaging in blame games, neglecting the future of Sikkim. Thapa highlighted the BJP's commitment to addressing critical issues, including the protection of Sikkim, improvement in healthcare and education sectors, and the resolution of long-pending issues concerning the Limboo Tamang tribes and other marginalized communities.

Thapa reassured the gathering that providing a direct mandate to the BJP in Sikkim would pave the way for effective solutions to the challenges facing the state.