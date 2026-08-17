Sikkim BJP supports AI permit system but demands government control, rejects fee hike

The Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended conditional support to the state government's proposed AI-powered Integrated Single Window system for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) bookings, while opposing any move to privatise the platform or substantially increase permit fees.

Addressing a press conference in Gangtok on August 17, Sikkim BJP spokesperson Passang Sherpa said the party had no objection to digitising the permit process but insisted that the system should remain under government control, citing Sikkim's strategic importance as a border state.

"We have no objection to an Integrated Single Window led by an AI system for issuance of Restricted and Protected Area Permit bookings," Sherpa said. However, he maintained that the platform should not be transferred to a private company and should remain under government control.

Sherpa also criticised the reported proposal to substantially increase permit charges, saying the move could place an additional burden on tourism stakeholders.

"We do not accept the exorbitant price hike for permits," he said, urging the state government to reconsider the proposal.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has been working on an AI-powered single-window online permit system aimed at streamlining the issuance of permits for restricted destinations, including Nathu La and North Sikkim. The proposed system is intended to replace the existing manual process.

The initiative has been developed under the state's "Sikkim Inspires" programme and was cleared at a departmental coordination meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The system is proposed to be geofenced within Sikkim, with permits generated through Sikkim-registered travel agencies using restricted IP addresses.

At present, PAP charges for several destinations in North and East Sikkim, including Tsomgo Lake, Nathu La, Yumthang and Gurudongmar, are nominal. Indian citizens are generally not charged a PAP fee, while foreign nationals are charged around Rs 200 per person, apart from applicable charges for specific routes and vehicle permits.

RAP for foreign travellers entering Sikkim is currently issued free of cost through the Sikkim Tourism Office or at the Rangpo check post.

The BJP's position seeks to balance support for digitisation of the permit process with concerns over government control of a system linked to border-sensitive areas and the potential impact of higher charges on the state's tourism sector.