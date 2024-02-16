The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim election team led by State President DR Thapa on February 16 arrived in New Delhi.

The team is on a mission to fine-tune their electoral strategies for the upcoming polls. The delegation, accompanied by key state executives will discuss strategies on the upcoming polls to craft a roadmap for success.

The delegation is also gearing up to participate in the BJP National Convention, a pivotal platform for exchanging insights, sharing best practices and charting a course towards victory.

Following this event, the team is slated to engage in high-level deliberations at the National Executive Meeting where they will align their aspirations with the broader vision of the party.

BJP is gearing up for a double showdown as Sikkim will be facing both the Lok Sabha elections as well as the Assembly Elections. While the party is a part of the ruling alliance, it is looking to increase its tally in the state on both formats of the elections.

The BJP is hoping to win enough seats in Sikkim which can atleast give it the position of being a kingmaker if not forming the majority government.