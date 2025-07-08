Sikkim BJP gets major push as 10 noted individuals join party fold

The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a major boost as ten well-known individuals from different social and political backgrounds officially joined the party on July 7.

The joining ceremony was held in the presence of BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa, who warmly welcomed the new members into the party fold.

Those who joined the BJP include Bikram Gurung from the Yoksum Tashiding Constituency, and Deepa Rai, Momathi Subba, Navika Subba, Goma Subba, Yona Rai, Ruben Rai, Ganju Subba, Sandeep Subba, and Mothi Rai, all hailing from the West Pendam Constituency.

Speaking at the event, DR Thapa said the new members were deeply inspired by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by BJP in Sikkim in recent years. “BJP is not just a political party. It is a movement for progress, development, and service to the people. We welcome all who share this vision,” said Thapa.

The event saw a cordial interaction between the new members and party officials. DR Thapa introduced them to the structure of the party, its key programs, and its overall mission in Sikkim. He urged the newcomers to work closely with experienced party leaders, stay rooted in public service, and help grow the party at the grassroots level.

“This is a time when Sikkim needs strong leadership and honest public service. We believe that these new members will help take our message to the people and contribute actively to the development of their constituencies,” Thapa added.

Many of the new joinees have prior experience in social work and public life. Some have been involved in local issues and have built close ties with their communities over the years.