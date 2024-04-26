Sikkim BJP leader Pasang Sherpa on April 26 stated the party's resolve to take decisive action against members found engaging in anti-party activities, irrespective of their stature within the organization. Addressing concerns over internal discord and external threats, Sherpa said that the BJP is committed to upholding its integrity and ensuring accountability among its ranks.

"Even within our party, there have been reports and evidence of certain members engaging in activities detrimental to the BJP's image and objectives," said Sherpa. "Regardless of their position, whether sitting MLAs or prominent leaders, disciplinary measures will be implemented against those found guilty of tarnishing the party's reputation."

Sherpa spoke about the importance of maintaining internal cohesion and adherence to party principles stating that any form of violence or misconduct would not be tolerated. He cited recent incidents, including an attack on the residence of state BJP president DR Thapa and assaults on party members as examples of the escalating tensions in the political landscape of Sikkim.

"We have already taken legal recourse against those responsible for the reprehensible attack on our party president's home," Sherpa said. "Any BJP member or cadre found to be involved in acts of violence will face stringent disciplinary action, irrespective of the timing – whether during or after elections."

Furthermore, Sherpa condemned the alleged misconduct of the ruling party in Sikkim, accusing them of resorting to coercion and bribery to sway public opinion. He singled out Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang alleging his involvement in such activities and calling for accountability.

"The recent elections have brought to light disturbing instances of intimidation, bribery, and coercion by the ruling SKM party," Sherpa said. "From threatening citizens to distributing money, including among students, these actions undermine the democratic process and erode public trust in governance."

Sherpa reiterated the BJP's commitment to ethical conduct and transparency within its ranks. He urged all party members to uphold the values of integrity and respect for democratic norms pledging to root out any elements that threaten the BJP's core principles.

"As guardians of democracy, it is our duty to uphold the sanctity of elections and ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders," Sherpa said.