Prominent figures from West Pendam, Madan Kumar Dhungel, social worker JB Khaling, and Padma Subba from Chujachen, have officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 11.

BJP State President DR Thapa welcomed them into the party, accompanied by Pakyong District President, Prem Chettri Khatiwara, and other key executives.

This development follows the nationwide membership drive, which has seen numerous influential and prominent political figures across the state take BJP membership. Many more are set to officially join the party, following the ideology of BJP.

Earlier last month, the BJP has decided not to participate in the forthcoming bye-election for the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, scheduled for November 13.

The announcement was made by Dr. D.R. Thapa, the State President of BJP Sikkim, who confirmed that the decision aligns with the directives issued by the party's central leadership in New Delhi.

The decision not to contest the bye-election marks a strategic move for the party, which has been focusing on consolidating its efforts ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.