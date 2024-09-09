A black panther attack in the otherwise peaceful village of Hee Gyathang, North Sikkim, has left a local resident severely injured. The attack occurred in Hee Gyathang village.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was quickly transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. Forest officials and wildlife experts have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Black panthers, known for their rarity and elusive nature, typically avoid human contact. However, increasing human-wildlife conflicts are leading to more frequent and concerning incidents.