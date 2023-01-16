Sajid khan, music director of Bollywood made a courtesy call on Pooja Sharma, Chairperson of Sikkim Film Board at her office in Mannan Kendra, Gangtok, on January 16.

It is to be mentioned here that Sajid- the Wajid duo has given superhits songs to Bollywood Films and has worked very closely with Salman Khan in various Albums.

Sajid Khan’s Albums include Partner, Dabangg, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Veer, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tevar, and Ek Tha Tiger among others.

He plans to shoot a film in Sikkim and Ladakh with a good team of Bollywood celebrities and Sikkimese locals.

With this discussions were made on various natural locations that Sikkim offers to Filmmakers and this Film shall open door to boosting the Tourism of the State too.

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Sharma informed him about the lucrative Sikkim Film Policy and the various other opportunities for doing ease of business in the State as made accessible by the Chief Minister of the State Prem Singh Tamang.

It has been learnt that the music director is planning to shoot a film in the picturesque Himalayan state and also in Ladakh as well.

During the conversation, both Sajid Khan and the Sikkim Film Board Chairperson discussed various natural locations that Sikkim offers to filmmakers, which definitely shall open the door for boosting Entertainment Tourism in the state.

Meanwhile, Pooja Sharma informed Sajid Khan about the lucrative Sikkim Film Policy and the various other opportunities for doing ease of business in the State as made accessible by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.