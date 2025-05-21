The much-anticipated Sikkim Book Fair 2025 is set to begin its first edition of the academic year on May 24 and 25 at the North Sikkim Academy campus, Mangan. Organized by 24hours Inspired in collaboration with North Sikkim Academy, this annual event aims to encourage schoolchildren and communities to embrace reading as a key part of learning and development.

The two-day fair promises a vibrant collection of books across various genres, complemented by a series of scholastic games and interactive activities designed to engage young minds. Students will have access to a dedicated reading corner to enjoy books on-site, along with opportunities to participate in poetry writing and recitation sessions. Other activities include Scrabble games to boost vocabulary and fun contests where children can win books as prizes.

In addition to these engaging sessions, the fair will host panel discussions featuring school teachers who will explore important topics related to reading habits and education, offering valuable insights to attendees.

Speaking about the event, Dewaker Basnet, Chief Learning Officer of 24hours Inspired, expressed optimism, “The second edition of the Sikkim Book Fair 2025, in partnership with North Sikkim Academy, is expected to attract students from nearby schools. We are grateful to Shri Namgyal, Director of NSA, for his continued support. Our goal is to make reading enjoyable and interactive, and we believe this event will greatly benefit all participants. We warmly invite schools from around Mangan to join this enriching two-day celebration of books and learning