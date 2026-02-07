Sikkim boosts dairy sector with distribution of 104 power-operated chaff cutters

In a significant push towards sustainable livestock farming and rural income enhancement, the Sikkim government distributed 104 power-operated chaff cutters to progressive dairy farmers under the Feed and Fodder Cell of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department. The distribution ceremony was held at the Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB) hall under the theme “Efficient Fodder Use for Sustainable Livestock Farming.”

The mechanisation initiative is aimed at reducing fodder wastage, improving balanced nutrition for cattle, and enhancing milk productivity—both in quality and quantity—thereby enabling farmers to secure better market prices for their produce.

Beneficiaries were carefully selected based on livestock holdings to ensure that the equipment reaches farmers capable of optimally utilising the technology and maximising its impact on dairy production.

The programme was graced by the Hon’ble Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Development Department, Shri Puran Gurung, along with the Hon’ble MLA of Martam–Rumtek Constituency, Shri Sonam T. Venchungpa.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Puran Gurung highlighted that Sikkim is among the few states providing milk incentives to dairy farmers and said that the introduction of power-operated chaff cutters would serve as a catalyst in strengthening fodder management practices. He underlined that efficient fodder utilisation directly contributes to increased milk yield, improved animal health, and higher farm incomes, reinforcing the state’s dairy ecosystem.

Hon’ble MLA Shri Sonam T. Venchungpa, in his address, stressed the importance of aligning departmental programmes with the broader goal of boosting the rural economy. He noted that farmer-centric initiatives such as this play a crucial role in improving livelihoods, promoting mechanisation, and ensuring sustainable livestock development across Sikkim.

The event was also attended by the Secretary of the AH&VS Department, Principal Directors, Directors, and other senior officials, reflecting the department’s collective commitment to strengthening the livestock and dairy sector through targeted interventions.