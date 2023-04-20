Sikkim's veterinary services have received a significant upgrade with the inauguration of modern veterinary health care services at the State Veterinary Polyclinic, along with a call center for emergency veterinary services and digital X-ray equipment for veterinary use. The Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, Loknath Sharma, inaugurated the facilities, which were recommended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Speaking to the media, Minister Lok Nath Sharma highlighted the improvements in veterinary services in recent years. He stated, "In earlier governments, due to a lack of proper equipment and infrastructure, treatment was not optimal. However, in the last 3-4 years, special focus has been given to veterinary services, resulting in sophisticated veterinary facilities. Interestingly, the Chief Minister has specifically urged the opening of an emergency call center with the number 1962. With all the latest facilities now available, people can avail themselves of good veterinary services."

Dr. P. Senthil Kumar (IFS), Chairman of Sikkim Milk Union, and Secretary of AH&VS Department, emphasized the government's focus on the veterinary sector. He informed that the State Polyclinic is now well-equipped and has extended working hours throughout the year, as opposed to only tele-services in the past. He highlighted the installation of new equipment, such as the digital X-ray unit, which enables early disease diagnostics.

Dr. P. Senthil Kumar further emphasized the importance of veterinary investigation labs for disease identification and treatment. He stated, "For any veterinary disease investigation, the lab plays a major role as it helps in background treatment. RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is now available, which aids in disease identification and treatment of animals. Blood analysis equipment further enhances the ability to treat various species like cows, dogs, cats, etc. Additionally, we now have a Molecular and Microbiology lab for confirmatory diagnostics."

The Minister also provided details about the current veterinary infrastructure in Sikkim, including 2 State Veterinary Polyclinics, 20 Veterinary Hospitals, 62 Veterinary Dispensaries, 50 Stockman/Assistant Centres, 6 Livestock Check Posts, and 27 Livestock and Fodder Farms. Cheques and incentives were distributed to sixteen beneficiaries from different districts during the inauguration ceremony.