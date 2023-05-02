Border Road Organisations (BRO) on May 2 rescued 40 tourists who were stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim, said an official statement.

They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments by Karamyogis of Project Swastik of BRO and sent back to Gangtok after the road was opened with the help of Swastik of BRO.

''This selfless devotion is a hallmark of BRO under the able guidance of DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry,'' the statement added.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall and snowfall in high-altitude areas on 6 May and from 7th May, there will be a change in weather conditions.

It's already May and the Gangtok is witnessing 17.5-degree temperatures for the last four-five days. Gangtok and surrounding areas have not seen the hot days for a very long following winter and very soon monsoon will come so Gangtokians will not see the hot days in the summer too.

At a time states when Indian states like India like Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharastra are severely affected by heat waves, Sikkim is witnessing snowfall.

On May 2, also northern and eastern parts which include famous tourist places like Tsomgo Gurudongmar Nathula Pass, Dzuluk receives heavy snowfall.

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