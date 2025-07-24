Sikkim MP urges BRO chief to boost critical road infrastructure in state

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met with the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in New Delhi to push for enhanced infrastructure development in the state’s strategic border regions, with special focus on North and East Sikkim.

One of the key topics raised during the meeting was the condition of the road connecting Gangtok to Zeema through Chungthang and Lachen in North Sikkim. This route plays an essential role in connecting remote parts of the state.

Subba strongly emphasized the need for regular maintenance of this stretch to ensure it remains open and usable throughout the year. He also highlighted the urgent need to construct an alternative highway to strengthen long-term access and help avoid frequent disruptions caused by landslides, floods, or natural disasters.

Another major point of discussion was the proposed alternative alignment near Zuluk in East Sikkim. Zuluk is a popular tourist destination famous for its "32 hairpin bends" and breathtaking views. Shri Subba appealed to the BRO to ensure that any new construction in this area must preserve the original scenic route, which is vital for tourism, ecology, and the livelihood of local communities.

“Connectivity in Sikkim’s border regions is not just about development; it is also a matter of national security,” the MP said during the meeting. He called for faster planning and timely execution of these crucial infrastructure projects in close consultation with local authorities.

In response, the DG of BRO assured full support and said that the organisation is aware of the challenges and is committed to improving road infrastructure across Sikkim. He added that BRO would pay special attention to the concerns raised and work closely with stakeholders to deliver practical solutions.