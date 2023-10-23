People of the border village of Lachen expressed frustration over the apparent lack of action from the Central Government as it is struggling with a collapsing road infrastructure after the recent flash flood. The village is still cut off by road.

Lachen in Sikkim, one of the nearest areas to China, has been struggling with a collapsing road infrastructure after the Sikkim's Teesta III river dam disaster. The road, critical for both civilian and strategic purposes, has been slowly deteriorating, posing potential threats to the region's stability said Lachen Pipon, the head of the Lachen village under the Dzumsa system - a system of self-governance.

Lachen and Lachung, two brother villages in North Sikkim have still retained the traditional system of self-governance called Dzumsa or Dzomsa despite the penetration of forces of modernisation. The institution still persists as an effective mode of self-governance system fairly accommodating the developmental roles in the new democratic set up in the state despite the introduction of Panchayat Raj Institution in rest of Sikkim.

Lachen Pipon and executives expressed frustration over the apparent lack of action from the Central Government. In a press conference, the union stated that the State government cannot be expected to handle such a precarious situation without assistance from the central government.

"The Indian Government must realize that the State government cannot do or work beyond its capacity. Lachung's proximity to the Chinese border makes it a matter of national security. If no immediate steps are taken, Sikkim's own efforts may not be enough," the union said.

"We're not crying wolf here; we want to throw light on a very real and present danger. It's been twenty days since this issue came to light on the 3rd of October, and it is now the 23rd. The central government should have taken note of this critical situation by now. We implore the Modi government to prioritize Lachen's stability," the Pipon said.