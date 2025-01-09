A team of boxers from Sikkim is showcasing their prowess at the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship, currently underway at Invertis University, Bareilly. Organized in collaboration with the U.P. Boxing Association, the championship runs from January 7 to 13, 2025.



Representing Sikkim in this prestigious event are Krishna Kailash Rai (50 kg), Ram Lal Munda (55 kg), Pravin Chettri (60 kg), Samir Rai (65 kg), Mahir Tamang (70 kg), Tsheten Lepcha (75 kg), and Sidhanta Chettri (85 kg). The team is being led by coach Prabin Limboo, with Bhim Bdr Limboo serving as the team manager.



Special mention goes to Mahir Tamang, a dedicated young boxer from Khimsithang Ward in the Martam Rumtek Constituency. His participation highlights the passion and determination of Sikkim's youth toward excelling in sports.



Adding to the team’s motivation, Arun Dagar, Financial Advisor of the Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA), has sponsored tracksuits for the athletes, a gesture that reflects the growing support for boxing in the state.





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