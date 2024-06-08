Khenchok Zimpa Bhutia, a resident of Changay (Gumpa), Namcheybong in Sikkim has been awarded a prestigious scholarship by the renowned Sportto Soccer Club in Kerala. The announcement was made by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) at Football House, Gangtok.

Sportto Soccer Club, known for nurturing top-tier football talent, recently conducted trials in Gangtok in collaboration with the SFA. Out of many participants, 5 candidates were selected, including Khenchok Zimpa Bhutia. His parents, Mr. Pema Ongchen Bhutia and Mrs. Sonam Diki Bhutia have been in close consultation with the SFA for guidance and support regarding this opportunity.

“It is a matter of pride that Sikkimese talent is being offered scholarships in top-level academies in India, and the SFA will always provide guidance and consultation to parents as we consider each and every selected athlete to be a son of Sikkim,” said Phurba Sherpa, General Secretary of the SFA. He added, “We also congratulate the other selectees for their achievement. The journey ahead is long and hard, so they must work diligently and sincerely.”

Chewang “Paul” Shangderpa, Vice President of the SFA, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We are always in support of top-class institutions coming to scout our boys and girls, and we definitely see the standard of football increasing in Sikkim. The SFA is committed to youth development and will always have its doors wide open for anyone wishing to seek consultation and guidance regarding such career prospects.”

Today, Khenchok Zimpa Bhutia and his parents visited the SFA at Football House for a final consultation. Expressing their gratitude, Bhutia, Khenchok’s father, said, “We are thankful to the SFA and Sportto for encouraging our son to make a career in football and to learn from top-level coaches in the country. We hope to see him playing at the highest level for our country. We are also thankful to the Government of Sikkim for creating the infrastructure to encourage local talents.”

Khenchok Zimpa Bhutia is set to travel with his parents to Kerala on June 10th to join the academy for the new session. This scholarship marks a significant milestone in his budding football career and highlights the growing potential of Sikkim’s youth in sports.