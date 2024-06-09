Azom Norbu Ringul, a diligent student from Sikkim, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing the top position in the NEET (UG) exam in the Scheduled Tribe category in the state of Sikkim. Ringul's impressive score of 572 out of 720 translates to a stellar percentage of 95.10 per cent, marking a significant achievement in his academic journey.

This remarkable performance highlights Ringul's unwavering dedication and hard work. It is expected that Ringul's achievement will serve as a beacon of inspiration for many young minds in the state, motivating them to strive for excellence in their own educational endeavors.

Ringul's accomplishment underscores the potential and talent present among students in Sikkim, encouraging a culture of academic excellence and perseverance.