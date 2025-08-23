Sikkim: BRO’s project Swastik rescues soldier, recovers military ambulance from gorge

A military ambulance on emergency duty skidded off the perilous Naga-Toong road and slipped toward a deep gorge while carrying four individuals.

Acting swiftly, the team of Project Swastik, 107 RCC, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), launched a daring rescue operation. Demonstrating exceptional courage and precision, the team saved a person who had fallen deep into the gorge and simultaneously ensured the critical military ambulance was safely recovered from the dangerous slope.

The operation not only saved a precious life but also prevented further damage to the vehicle, underscoring BRO’s critical role as the lifeline of India’s border roads.

With every mission, Project Swastik continues to uphold its motto: “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” – Everything is Achievable through Hard Work.